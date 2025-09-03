Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has banned ‘sign-out’ celebrations for final-year students, citing unruly behaviour, chaos, and safety risks as reasons for the ban.

A memo signed by the university’s registrar, Chinenye Okeke, on 19 August, explained that the once-celebrated tradition had increasingly been marred by noise pollution, unruly behaviour, and physical altercations.

The sign-out ceremony, popular in many Nigerian universities, typically involves students wearing white shirts autographed by peers in a carnival-like atmosphere. What began as a symbolic farewell, the management noted, has now turned into a public nuisance that threatens campus order.

In another memo released on 26 August, UNIZIK’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Louis Njelita, warned that students who flout the rules could face expulsion. He stated that the event had grown beyond control, attracting large crowds, disrupting academic schedules, and prompting the deployment of security personnel across the university to enforce the ban.

In reactions to this development, students remain divided. Abigail Mbah, a final-year student, admitted she was torn between excitement and caution. “It should be a joyous moment for us, but at the same time, I understand the school’s reasons, which makes me neutral in my opinion.”

Another student, Chinaza Osigwe of the Mass Communication department, argued that while the ban was meant to protect students, it also hurt both students and small business owners on campus.

“Small businesses such as those who sell customised shirts, markers, food, drinks, as well as photographers, DJs, and event planners usually make good money during this celebration,” she explained.

UNIZIK’s decision mirrors a wider trend in Nigerian higher institutions. At Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, the management issued its memo on 29 July, signed by the Dean of Student Affairs, Chike Achebe. The directive prohibited final-year students from wearing white shirts for autograph signing and driving vehicles around campus. According to the memo, the move was to “uphold the dignity and reputation of the university.”

Reacting to the development, Kamsi Sonia, a student of COOU, described the sign-out ceremony as a cherished milestone in the lives of graduating students despite its excesses. “It has not been easy for some people. Many saw shege in university, so celebrating it is worth it. But the truth is that many are overdoing it,” she said.

For some students, the ban strips away a defining memory. For others, they represent a necessary step toward restoring order on campuses. The debate now is whether universities will introduce alternative ways to mark the end of studies without chaos and unruly behaviour.

This story was jointly written by Nnamdi David, Amarachukwu Callistus, Jennifer Okoye, Peace Chukwuzor, Nwachukwu Ozioma and Chigozie Amblessed. Others are Chigozie Chukwuleta, Amaka madu and Akukwe kamsi, under CJID’s Next-Gen Campus Clinic Project.