The Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division, on Thursday, affirmed the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State in the 16 November 2024 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on 4 June upheld the victory of Mr Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declared the petitions challenging his victory as “speculative.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Social Development Party (SDP) had appealed against the tribunal’s decision, alleging that the lower court did not properly analyse the details of the evidence and exhibits presented.

The three-member panel, made up of Nimpar Yargata, K.I. Amadi and I.M. Sani, unanimously struck out the appeals for not substantiating the claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The court said that the appellants could not substantiate their allegations against the outcome of the election.

The court noted that the petitioners failed to prove that there were over-voting and electoral flaws in various polling units, wards and local government areas where the election took place.

The appellate court stated that the petitioners could not present credible witnesses at the tribunal to back up their claims of widespread irregularities in the various polling units across the state.

The court, therefore, imposed a fine of N1.5 million against the petitioners.

Reacting to the judgement, Mr Aiyedatiwa described it as a welcome development, commending the appeal court justices for painstakingly going through the cases and delivering detailed and unanimous judgments.

“I give glory to Almighty God who orchestrated this journey from the beginning and used the good people of Ondo State,” he said.

He recalled that over 366,000 voters gave him and his party their mandate on the election day on 16 November 2024 “to continue governing this state as the seventh democratically elected governor.”

“That mandate was validated by the tribunal and has now been reaffirmed by the appeal court.

“While some political parties tried to overturn the people’s decision through the backdoor, the judiciary has fulfilled its role by upholding the choice made by the majority of voters across the 18 local government areas of the state,” he said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also appreciated his deputy, Olaide Adelami; his lawyers, APC leaders and members for their support.

The governor also extended the gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring a level playing ground for all parties.

(NAN)