The Federal High Court has announced that its electronic filing system will officially become operational in the Lagos Division from 23 June, marking a major step in the court’s ongoing digital transformation.

The announcement was contained in a public notice titled “Notice to Lawyers and the General Public”, signed by the Chief Registrar of the court, Sulaiman Hassan, on 5 June.

According to the notice, the last day for manual filing of new cases in the Lagos Division is 20 June. After that date, all new filings must be done electronically via the designated e-filing portal.

“All cases instituted prior to the go-live date shall continue to be processed manually until judgment is delivered and the matters are finally disposed of,” the statement clarified.

Mandatory requirements

To access the new platform, all legal practitioners must obtain a Legal Mail account—a secure, verified email system managed by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)—before the go-live date.

“Possession of a Legal Mail address is a mandatory prerequisite for access to the e-filing platform,” Mr Hassan stated.

Lawyers have been advised to visit here to apply for their Legal Mail accounts.

The court also warned that any lawyer who understates the amount claimed or misdeclares the number or type of documents filed, whether deliberately or inadvertently, leading to the under-assessment of prescribed fees, shall be liable to pay the balance along with a N10,000 penalty per filing.

Affidavits

Mr Hassan further stated that lawyers must submit affidavit documents via the court’s e-affidavit platform.

However, he said, the deponent must still appear before a Commissioner for Oaths for the administration of the oath.

Additionally, the statement explained that each law chamber registered on the e-filing platform is required to upload relevant Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration documents when creating its digital profile.

To support the transition, the court has released instructional videos providing step-by-step guidance on how to use the platform. These are available on YouTube via the Judicial Information Technology Policy Office (JITPO) channel, and will also be shared on professional WhatsApp platforms for lawyers.

A two-day interactive session on the e-filing system will also be held between 16 and 20 June, with the exact date, time, and venue to be communicated later.

Background

The rollout of the e-filing platform in Lagos follows similar digital reforms in other divisions of the Federal High Court, particularly Abuja, and aligns with the National Judicial Council’s Judicial Information Technology Policy aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in court operations.

The Chief Registrar urged lawyers to adhere strictly to the new procedures and deadlines.

“All legal practitioners are enjoined to be guided accordingly and to ensure strict compliance,” the notice added.

