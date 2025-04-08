The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Monday in Lagos.
He said officers on patrol responded to a distress call and intervened at Matana in the Suru-Alaba area.
The suspect was reportedly rescued from mob action following the alert.
Mr Hundeyin stated that the suspect and his gang had robbed a man and then snatched a phone from a woman.
Both victims later identified the suspect as one of the assailants.
An unregistered motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery was recovered at the scene.
The suspect confessed to the crime and is helping police locate his accomplices.
Mr Hundeyin disclosed that investigations into the case are still ongoing.
