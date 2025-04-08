The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Monday in Lagos.

He said officers on patrol responded to a distress call and intervened at Matana in the Suru-Alaba area.

The suspect was reportedly rescued from mob action following the alert.

Mr Hundeyin stated that the suspect and his gang had robbed a man and then snatched a phone from a woman.

Both victims later identified the suspect as one of the assailants.

An unregistered motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery was recovered at the scene.

The suspect confessed to the crime and is helping police locate his accomplices.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Hundeyin disclosed that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

