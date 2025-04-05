Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden passing of Tunde Oladunjoye, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson in the state.

Mr Oladunjoye, aged 58, reportedly passed away on Friday at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom, where he was receiving medical treatment.

The governor, in a statement, described his death as a “terrible loss,” and praised his contributions to the party and the state government.

Mr Oladunjoye, who also served as a chief consultant to the Ogun State Government, was remembered by the governor as a “forthright, down-to-earth, and consummate politician,” who always stood by his principles.

“Receiving the news of the departure of our gallant, highly resourceful, uncommonly cerebral and hard working party spokesman and consultant, Tunde Oladunjoye, was devastating to me.

“This is tragic news that is, frankly, difficult to fathom; one death too many, but still we acknowledge the sovereignty of Almighty God who has chosen to call him home at this time,” the governor said.

According to Governor Abiodun, Mr Oladunjoye was an exceptional party spokesperson, renowned for his brilliance and unwavering commitment.

He was also a passionate advocate for the administration’s policies and programmes, consistently defending its image and ideals.

“He was a voice of courage, and easily the best spokesman Ogun APC has ever produced. His contributions to the modest successes this Administration has recorded in various sectors cannot be overemphasized as I Commiserate with the family and Ogun APC.

“His doggedness, tenacity and loyalty to the cause he believed shone through at all times, and there is no doubt that he contributed a lot in making Ogun APC a big brand. He was frank, down to earth, forthright, and focused,” the governor added.

Governor Abiodun extended his deepest condolences to the Oladunjoye family, friends, and the Ogun APC.

“Tunde Oladunjoye was a good man. He will be sorely missed!” Mr Abiodun said.

Tunde Oladunjoye’s life

An obituary released by Mr Oladunjoye’s family described him as a man of exceptional honour, integrity, and boundless kindness who touched countless lives through his generosity, humility, and dedication to uplifting others.

Mr Oladunjoye, who hailed from Ijebu-Itele in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, was a multifaceted personality whose career spanned journalism, politics, and the arts.

He covered prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou.

His journalistic expertise took him to global stages, including the World Economic Forum in Switzerland and the World Hunger Summit in the UK.

He served as a media adviser to Nigeria’s Minister for Agriculture, Akinwumi Adesina, and later as a national media consultant for the World Bank/FGN project on FADAMA III.

A poet at heart, Oladunjoye edited “Activist Poets: An Anthology of Nigerian Pro-democracy Activists,” published in 2002.

His work earned him recognition as a resource person to UNESCO and a peer reviewer with the World Bank.

Mr Oladunjoye’s leadership roles included chairperson of Ogun State Television (OGTV), board member of the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, and member of the Governing Council of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED).

He was also named United Nations Youth Ambassador for World Peace in 2008.

He was a former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area in Ogun State.

Mr Oladunjoye was the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Tunji Olurin, in the 2011 Ogun State governorship election. Mr Olurin himself passed away in 2021.

