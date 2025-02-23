Wilfred Afolabi, commissioner of police, Ondo State, has ordered the deployment of personnel and security measures around the venue of the swearing-in of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.
Mr Aiyedatiwa, elected in November 2024, will be sworn in on Monday as the governor of Ondo State.
Mr Afolabi, in a statement made available on Sunday in Akure by Funmilayo Odunlami, the command’s spokesperson, explained that the deployment was to ensure the safety of attendees.
According to him, the deployment will also ensure the smooth running of activities, while escorts attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) will not be permitted entry with rifles as part of security measures.
|
“However, they may remain around the stadium perimeter in designated areas.
“Also, commuters who regularly use routes around the venue are advised to take alternative routes for ease of movement and to reduce congestion.
READ ALSO: Lawyer names Ondo governor’s aide who instigated cybercrime charges, accuses police of lying
“Vehicle owners who usually park around the Stadium Area are strongly advised to park in safer locations to avoid damage, congestion, or obstruction on the road.
“All security agencies will be on the ground to enforce compliance with these guidelines,” the police boss said.
Mr Afolabi, therefore, urged the residents of the state to align with the guidelines to ensure a secure and orderly event.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999