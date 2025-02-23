Wilfred Afolabi, commissioner of police, Ondo State, has ordered the deployment of personnel and security measures around the venue of the swearing-in of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, elected in November 2024, will be sworn in on Monday as the governor of Ondo State.

Mr Afolabi, in a statement made available on Sunday in Akure by Funmilayo Odunlami, the command’s spokesperson, explained that the deployment was to ensure the safety of attendees.

According to him, the deployment will also ensure the smooth running of activities, while escorts attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) will not be permitted entry with rifles as part of security measures.

“However, they may remain around the stadium perimeter in designated areas.

“Also, commuters who regularly use routes around the venue are advised to take alternative routes for ease of movement and to reduce congestion.

“Vehicle owners who usually park around the Stadium Area are strongly advised to park in safer locations to avoid damage, congestion, or obstruction on the road.

“All security agencies will be on the ground to enforce compliance with these guidelines,” the police boss said.

Mr Afolabi, therefore, urged the residents of the state to align with the guidelines to ensure a secure and orderly event.

(NAN)

