The police in Osun have confirmed that six persons lost their lives in the crisis over the control of local government secretariats in Osun on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis erupted between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the Court of Appeal judgment on the sacking of council chairpersons.

NAN reports that the PDP claimed that the 10 February judgment of the Court of Appeal did not reinstate the sacked APC chairpersons and councillors elected in 2022. The APC, however, said otherwise.

This police spoke in a statement by the command`s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Ms Opalola said that several people also sustained injuries during the crisis.

She, however, said that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had deployed mobile police officers to the state to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Mr Opalola said that the mobile police officers, who were deployed from other states, arrived on Monday night.

She said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Abba, had ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis, with a promise that perpetrators would be prosecuted.

“The event of yesterday left six people dead and many people hospitalised. We are not happy with what happened.

“We expressed deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and property,” she said.

Mr Opalola, who urged residents of the state to remain calm, said that the police would continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

She warned those fueling trouble in the state to desist from the act, saying Osun is known for peace. We won’t allow anyone to disrupt the peace of our state.

“The command will leave no stone unturned to achieve peace. Let us give peace a chance,” she said.

(NAN)

