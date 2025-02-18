The police in Osun have confirmed that six persons lost their lives in the crisis over the control of local government secretariats in Osun on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis erupted between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the Court of Appeal judgment on the sacking of council chairpersons.
NAN reports that the PDP claimed that the 10 February judgment of the Court of Appeal did not reinstate the sacked APC chairpersons and councillors elected in 2022. The APC, however, said otherwise.
This police spoke in a statement by the command`s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Tuesday in Osogbo.
|
Ms Opalola said that several people also sustained injuries during the crisis.
She, however, said that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had deployed mobile police officers to the state to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.
Mr Opalola said that the mobile police officers, who were deployed from other states, arrived on Monday night.
She said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Abba, had ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis, with a promise that perpetrators would be prosecuted.
“The event of yesterday left six people dead and many people hospitalised. We are not happy with what happened.
“We expressed deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and property,” she said.
READ ALSO: Police charge lawyer with abusing, defaming Governor Aiyedatiwa in Facebook video criticising Ondo’s budget
Mr Opalola, who urged residents of the state to remain calm, said that the police would continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the state.
She warned those fueling trouble in the state to desist from the act, saying Osun is known for peace. We won’t allow anyone to disrupt the peace of our state.
“The command will leave no stone unturned to achieve peace. Let us give peace a chance,” she said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999