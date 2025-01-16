Security agents from different formations along the Badagry/Seme corridor on Thursday, mounted over 21 checkpoints in disregard to an approval of four by security stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Zone 2 Police Command, comprising Lagos State and Ogun, announced that stakeholders during a security meeting held at its headquarters in Onikan on Tuesday, approved four checkpoints for the corridor.

It stated that the approval was to address the alleged proliferation of checkpoints and extortion and also restore order on the corridor for economic growth.

The meeting, chaired by the AIG in charge of Zone 2 command, Adegoke Fayoade, included representatives from the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Customs Service.

The meeting also included representatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Police Force.

The approved checkpoints are Seme Point, Gbaji Point, Apa Point and Agbara Point.

“These points will be mounted by all security agencies to ensure watertight security along the border ways to foster synergy in fighting crime and give room for economic growth along the axis.”

NAN, however, reports that apart from the designated checkpoints, security agents were seen at other checkpoints stopping vehicles for random checks.

Four checkpoints were located at Oloko axis, comprising regular police and SWAT police.

Apart from police, customs and the Nigerian army have one point each.

NAN reports that at Gbaji, one of the approved checkpoints, police had four checkpoints, with customs, immigration and NDLEA points.

At the Yard axis of the expressway, police from Semé Border Patrol Command had two checkpoints, while Seme police station command had one.

At Sultan Beach, the Semé border patrol police command had two points with two other points at Bollington.

NAN reports that there are two police checkpoints at Sito Gbethrome and another one at Ashipa along Seme expressway, with another one opposite the Semé police station.

NAN also reports that two checkpoints belonging to police border patrol, Immigration points and Customs were situated at Seme.

Speaking on the issue, a senior officer in one of the security agencies, who pleaded anonymity, said that every agency at the border has its mandate and operation.

“We heard about the meeting on Tuesday, but we are waiting for direct orders.

“There is another stakeholders’ meeting at Area K Zonal office today to discuss the issue. We have just received invitation and we are going,” he said.

