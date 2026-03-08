Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says women’s contributions have continued to shape society and impact humanity positively.

“We consider women as special and spectacular in Abia, hence our government provides a pride of place for them, while ensuring that their energies and talents are harnessed and put to good use for the development of our state in particular and humanity in general,” Mr Otti stated on Sunday, while celebrating the women on International Women’s Day.

The governor’s comment is contained in a press release issued on Sunday, 8 March, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on 8 March, is meant to promote the achievements of women and strengthen the campaign for gender equality.

Mr Otti said it is always a “thing of joy” for him to seize every opportunity to celebrate “our women”.

He said the appointment of women into key positions in his administration underscores recognition of the importance of women and the value they add to every endeavour they undertake. He expressed the joy that women have continued to justify the confidence reposed in them by his administration.

Governor Otti called on the Abia women to see this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration as another great opportunity to renew their vigour and expand their horizon of excellence for the good of all.

He assured that he would continue to ensure that women remain a critical and integral part of his government, while providing them with the support they need to succeed.

“Governor Otti, on behalf of the First Lady, Lady Priscilla Chidinma Otti and the Government and people of Abia State, felicitates with Abia women and prays that God continues to uphold and inspire them to achieve greater excellence even as they celebrate this special day,” the statement said.

‘Pillars of our social harmony and economic growth’ – Gov Otu

On his part, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has described the women of Cross River as the pillars of the state’s social harmony and economic growth.

Mr Otu stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Today, as the world marks International Women’s Day, I celebrate the remarkable women of Cross River State whose resilience, enterprise and dedication continue to shape the progress of our dear state.

“Across our farms, markets, schools and institutions, Cross River women remain pillars of our social harmony and economic growth. Their courage, creativity and hard work inspire our collective advancement,” Mr Otu stated.

The governor stated that his administration remained committed to expanding opportunities for women in agriculture, entrepreneurship, education, technology and other emerging sectors.

“Empowering women is not only a social responsibility, but it is also a pathway to sustainable prosperity. I salute every Cross River woman for your strength and invaluable contributions. Together, we will continue to build a stronger and more inclusive Cross River.”