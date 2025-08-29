The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said there was no explosion at its station at Onitsha sub-region.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Thursday, made this known in reaction to a claim made by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC).

On Wednesday, the EEDC said the power outage being experienced in Anambra State and Oji River, Enugu State, was due to an explosion at the TCN station at Awada. Emeka Ezeh, group head, Corporate Communication of EEDC, explained that the explosion occurred on Wednesday at about 2:34 a.m.

EEDC is the electricity distribution company serving the five states that make up the South-east region, comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

In its reaction on Thursday, the TCN said the actual cause of the partial loss of power in the 330kV switch yard at Onitsha sub-region was an insulation flashover of porcelain insulator (P1) of the red phase jumper conductor to bus bar 1 due to rainfall.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria is compelled to correct the misinformation recently published by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) on 27 August 2025, regarding the cause of the power outage in Anambra State and Oji River in Enugu State. Contrary to EEDC’s claim, there was no explosion at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station at Onitsha Sub-Region.

“The actual cause of the partial loss of power in the 330kV switch yard at Onitsha Sub-Region, which occurred on 21 August 2025, at about 02:34 hours, was an insulation flashover of porcelain insulator (P1) of the red phase jumper conductor to bus bar 1 due to rainfall,” Ms Mbah said.

She explained that the power was later restored at 5:54 p.m. the same day.

Notably, she said TCN had planned a scheduled outage on 31 August and 1 September 2025, to replace the stack porcelain insulators.

“We clarify that there was no explosion of equipment or loss of switchgear equipment in the TCN Onitsha region. We urge EEDC to ensure the accuracy of information disseminated to the public, as deliberate deception or propaganda is unprofessional and unacceptable,” Ms Mbah said.