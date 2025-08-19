There was outrage in Anambra State on Monday when operatives of the Agunechemba Vigilante Group were filmed assaulting a female corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The incident was said to have occurred on 23 July 2025, but went viral on Monday.

In the clip, the armed vigilante operatives were seen in a lodge occupied by corps members, assaulting the NYSC member and her colleagues.

The female corps member has been identified as Jennifer Edema Elohor.

They beat up and stripped Ms Edema during the encounter, the clip showed.

The Haven 360 Foundation uploaded the clip on Monday via their Facebook page.

The foundation said the victims were brutalised and subjected to humiliating and sexually degrading threats.

It explained that the vigilante operatives accused the corps members of being ‘yahoo people,’ an expression used to refer to Internet fraudsters.

“We strongly condemn the brutal assault and violation of rights of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members by operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi or ‘Agunechemba Vigilante Group’ in Anambra State.

“On July 23, 2025, these state actors stormed the corpers lodge, accusing the members of being ‘Yahoo people’, despite their prompt production of NYSC identification cards and uniforms.



“The assault was particularly egregious in the case of Jennifer Edema Elohor, who was beaten, stripped naked, and left exposed and covered in blood,” the foundation said.

“The victims were subjected to unsavoury, horrible, sexually degrading words and actions, including threats of sexual violation.”

The foundation urged the Anambra State Government and the Nigerian government to ensure justice for the assaulted corps.

“We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the individuals involved in this heinous act and comprehensive reparation and compensation for the gross violation of the victims’ rights, physical harm, and psychological trauma inflicted upon them.

“Our team is already on ground working with legal representation for the victims and others in ensuring this matter is not swept under the carpet,” it stated.

“We will deploy every resource available to us and allowed by law to fight this matter until justice prevails.”