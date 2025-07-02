Godwin Onuoha, a survivor of a recent massacre in Anambra State, has recounted how gunmen attacked and killed many people in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how some gunmen invaded Ogboji, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday evening, killing about 13 people.

The victims were indigenes of Ebonyi State holding their monthly meeting in the area at the time.

The police in Anambra State had confirmed the attack, but said only 10 people were killed.

How the attack happened

Some leaders of Ebonyi Welfare Central in Anambra State, on Tuesday, visited Mr Onuoha in a hospital where he was receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the attack.

In a video clip obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Onuoha was seen narrating to the leaders from his hospital bed how the attack happened.

The survivor is a member of the Ebonyi State Welfare Association, which was holding its monthly meeting when the hoodlums attacked them.

He hails from Inyimagu, a community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“We used to have our meeting two times a month. That day was our general meeting of the Ebonyi State Welfare Association in Ogboji (in Anambra),” he began in his local dialect.

His voice was faint, apparently because of pain from injuries.

“Towards evening when we were about to close the meeting, some people carrying guns came in. We thought they were policemen that came for mass arrests. We didn’t know they were on a mission to kill us,” Mr Onuoha said.

What followed, he said, was a nightmare.

“The first thing they (gunmen) asked was, ‘Who is Augustine Odogwu?’ Then they ordered everybody to lie down,” he recalled.

Augustine Odogwu, the chairperson of the Ogboji Branch of the association, appeared to be their main target, according to the survivor.

“They dragged me up and asked me what meeting we were doing. I told them it was the general meeting of Ebonyi indigenes. They said we were kicking against them and then they shot me,” he said.

The attackers, he said, further fired several shots into the air and threatened to kill everyone if Augustine was not identified.

Continuing, Mr Onuoha said: “They came to me again and asked me to show them Augustine or they would kill me.

READ ALSO: Nwifuru speaks on murder of 13 Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra

“I pointed at him (Augustine). They brought him out and shot him right there. Then they shot me again.”

The survivor recalled that the gunmen subsequently began firing at other members of the association, killing about eleven people on the spot and leaving several others injured.

Meanwhile, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said he received a report that 13 people from the state were killed in the attack.

Mr Nwifuru, who condemned the attack, has vowed to seek justice for the murder of the victims.

Like the governor, the Anambra State Government has condemned the deadly attack and vowed to track down the killers.

