Abia North Senator Uzor Orji Kalu says he is not part of the planned coalition by the opposition parties to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Mr Kalu spoke when he visited Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Monday at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

“I’m not into coalition. I don’t want to talk about the coalition. I have many triggers to pull out for APC, but not for coalition,” he said to reporters, while standing beside Mr Otti.

Planned coalition

The 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has been rooting for a coalition of political parties and individuals to challenge Mr Tinubu in 2027 general elections.

Atiku has been making the plans with the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and a former governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi.

The former vice president has contacted key political figures across party lines, including the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, regarding the plan.

Mr Obi has, however, recently dismissed plans to join the coalition.

‘Otti for Tinubu and Tinubu for Otti’

Mr Kalu, who governed Abia State from 1999 to 2007, is a member of the APC, the ruling party at the centre.

The former governor said although Atiku, Mr El-Rufai and others planning the coalition are his “personal friends and brothers,” he is not disposed to the plans.

The senator threw his right arm around Mr Otti, a member of the LP, and gently pulled the governor closer to himself. “This is my brother,” he said, dismissing the rumoured rift between him and the governor.

He said the only coalition he is disposed to is Messrs Otti of the LP and Tinubu of the APC supporting each other.

The former governor said Mr Otti has no problem with his (Kalu) support for Mr Tinubu.

“I don’t want to talk of a coalition; I talk about Otti supporting Tinubu and Tinubu supporting Otti. That is my deal,” Mr Kalu said.

The senator praised Mr Otti for investing in Abia North District by building roads in the district.

“My brother (Otti) is doing well. I did travel from here (Nvosi) to my village (Igbere, Bende LGA) in one hour,” he said.

