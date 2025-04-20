Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says that when a society loses its tradition and culture, such a society is dead and gone.

Mr Otti stated this on Saturday, 19 April, during the 2025 Ekponibro Cultural Festival (Ugbo Nmiri Nma) held at Etiti Abam Primary School, Atani Abam, in the Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement issued on Saturday by Ukoha Ukoha, the governor’s spokesperson.

The UNUBIKO Foundation, a non-governmental and nonprofit organisation, sponsored the festival in partnership and with the endorsement of the Abia State Government.

Speaking during the event, Governor Otti said, “This speaks to our tradition and culture. And, any society that loses its tradition and culture is gone. In those days, societies began to die when they lost their tradition. They begin to go into bondage and slavery.

“I am happy that the Abam people did not forget where they came from. And, I want to thank the UNUBIKO Foundation for remembering and bankrolling all these, and my prayer is that God will continue to replenish your source a millionfold.”

‘Take Agriculture seriously’

Speaking further, the governor encouraged the people to take Agriculture seriously, noting that in it lies “stomach infrastructure”.

“I need not preach to you about Agriculture. If you do not have the vision, this is the time. The planting season is about starting. This is one thing that God has given to us without much toiling.

“You plant something in the ground, and then by the time you reap, you reap bountifully. You can plant in tears, but when you are reaping, you reap joy.

“So, I want to encourage all of us, if we were not taking farming seriously, this is the time to do so because what you call stomach infrastructure is in your farm. And, it is what is in your hands that God uses to bless you,” Governor Otti stated.

Governor Otti used the opportunity to thank the Abam people for their support of the contractors working on the projects his administration is doing for them, stating that “the whole idea is to connect our communities and give them wings to fly.” He told them that the road in Abam that is already in use would soon be commissioned.

Also speaking at the event, the Abia State Commissioner for Culture and Creative Economy, Matthew Ekwuruibe, thanked the governor for being physically present. He said that under Governor Otti’s administration in Abia State, every sector is being given the needed attention, including remembering and preserving our cultural heritage.

He thanked the Founder of the UNUBIKO Foundation, James Ume, for sponsoring the cultural festival and said he was looking forward to partnering with and attending similar events in other parts of the state.

Ekponibro cultural festival

In his speech at the event, the Founder of UNUBIKO Foundation, Mr Ume, thanked Governor Otti for honouring them with his presence at the event and for the Abia State Government endorsement.

He said that the Ekponibro cultural festival is a heritage bequeathed to them by their fathers, which symbolises their struggles, strengths, triumphs, and exploits. He thanked Governor Otti for his good works in Abam and across the state.

The Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Christopher Kalu, said that the 2025 Ekponibro festival, which has its theme as “Long May They Reign,” celebrates the difficulties and triumphs of their forbearers in their sea trading business of Agricultural products like cocoa, kernel, palm oil, and others.

Some of the challenges faced by the merchants included bad weather, the trunk of trees that fell into the sea that must be cleared for their canoe to sail through, hostile communities and criminals, wild animals, and so on. Upon return, the merchants went out in numbers to celebrate with families and friends in gratitude to the Supreme Being for a successful journey through the sea.

The event, chaired by Orji Ogbonnaya Orji (Ugwu Aro), attracted entrepreneurs and politicians across the state and beyond.

Guests at the event

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, was represented at the event.

The Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Ibe Osonwa, his Isiala Ngwa North/South colleague, Okenze Onwusibe, the Deputy Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Austin Nmeregini, the Mayor of Arochikwu Local Government Area, Chibuike Aru, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Monitoring and Evaluation, Okoroafor Ugochukwu, and a renowned entrepreneur, Desmond Anyaso, were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

