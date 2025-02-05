The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in burning a 74-year-old physically-challenged woman to death in the state.
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported in January how some people allegedly burnt the woman, Alice Anene, to death in Abagana Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.
The incident happened on 27 January in the Anambra community.
At the time, the police said four of the suspects were arrested.
The arrested suspects were Uzochukwu Okeke, 47, Fidel Anayo, 60 and Ikenna Anene, 54 – all males and indigenes of Abagana.
A 21-year-old woman, Chinenye Ekwenugo from Ifitedunu, was the only female suspect.
Ifitedunu is a neighbouring community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The latest arrest
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, in the statement, identified the suspect that have just been arrested as 33-year-old Obinna Anene of Abagana Community.
The police spokesperson said he was mentioned as the “principal suspect” in the burning of the victim to death.
“He is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide SCID Section Awka for debrief,” the spokesperson said.
Not the first
The burning of the 74-year-old woman occurred less than a week after a Nigerian man allegedly burnt his wife to death in the same Abagana Community in Anambra State.
The victim, Chioma Nwanna, a mother of five, was confirmed dead on 22 January.
