The death toll in the Wednesday accident in Ebonyi State involving some prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has risen to four.

The corps members were heading to the NYSC orientation camp for their three-week orientation course when the 14-seater bus they were in rammed into a parked truck.

They are part of the 2024 Batch C Stream 2 corps members posted to serve in Ebonyi and were heading to the MacGregor College Permanent Orientation camp in Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

The accident, which involved an Enugu North Mass Transit bus they boarded, ran under a stationary truck within the Okposi axis in Ohaozara Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that one female prospective corps member died at the spot while the injured passengers were rushed to the David Umahi University Teaching Hospital Uburu for treatment.

A statement from the hospital published on its social media handles said the death toll had risen to four, including two prospective corps members.

It said the survivors were now recuperating, and the hospital officials were optimistic about their chances of full recovery.

The statement said the hospital’s prompt response in providing care to the accident victims was critical in stabilising them.

“The feat was made possible by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Uzoma Agwu, who physically mobilised all clinical staff to attend to the victims, ensuring the availability of necessary drugs and consumables,” the statement said.

According to the statement, signed by the hospital spokesperson, Agwu Nwogo, 13 victims were rushed to the hospital around 3 p.m., thanks to the prompt response of military personnel, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and other responders.

“Upon arrival, two victims succumbed to their injuries, two were transferred to the surgical ward, while the others were admitted to the accident and emergency ward.

“Notably, one corps member escaped without injuries, while the driver sustained severe cervical injuries.”

The statement put the total number of deaths from the accident at four, including two prospective corps members.

HMOs to write off bill

The statement said Olainde Foluke, the NYSC state coordinator, earlier on Thursday, led a team to the chief medical director of the hospital, in the company of the camp commandant, to ascertain the condition of those hospitalised and to appreciate the hospital medical team.

Although the prospective corps members had not done their mandatory registration at the NYSC camp as they were on their way there when the accident happened, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that HMOs would write off their medical bills.

