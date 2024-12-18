Traders and buyers at Eke Awka Market, in Anambra State, have attributed the scarcity of onions to rising fuel prices and the country’s poor road network.

A News Agency of Nigeria survey on Tuesday revealed that onions, a key condiment used to spice food, have become increasingly difficult to find and afford.

Obigaeli Nwokoye, a petty trader dealing in onions, explained that a few weeks ago, there was no onion available in the entire market due to bad roads.

She added that suppliers from the northern part of the country faced delays, as the high cost of fuel and poor road conditions hindered transportation and logistics.

“Drivers from Kano face major challenges, which delay their deliveries to Awka.

“The government should address these issues and give special attention to food transporters to ensure a steady supply of food items.”

Chioma Okeke, another seller, said the price of a bag of onions had skyrocketed to N370,000 in December, compared to N258,000 in November.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She noted that the price had steadily increased throughout the year, from between N70,000 and N90,000 in January to N110,000 to N170,000 around August and October.

“From November to December, the price jumped between N250,000 and N300,000.”

Doris Beluchukwu, a buyer, expressed frustration at the soaring prices and scarcity.

“Onions that used to cost N100 or N200 are now priced between N500 and N2,000,” she said.

She also urged the government to ensure its food regulatory agencies functioned effectively, as some food shortages might be artificial.

“Government needs to act quickly to ensure a steady supply of basic food items to markets across the country,” Mrs Beluchukwu added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

