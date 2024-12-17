The newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Fidelis Chukwu, has called on the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Chukwu spoke during his inaugural meeting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation in Enugu on Sunday.

Details of his speech were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chiedozie Ogbonnia.

Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB leader has been in detention since he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

‘Moral burden’

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Mr Chukwu stressed that the release of Mr Kanu had become a “moral burden” on the Nigerian government.

The Ohanaeze leader contended that there was no “sufficient reason” for the country’s security operatives’ prolonged detention of Mr Kanu.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He told the NEC members that he would collaborate with some Igbo leaders in government to secure the release of the IPOB leader through “a collective effort.”

Extortion at checkpoints in South-east

Mr Chukwu, at the inaugural meeting, also expressed concern over the excessive security checkpoints in the South-east.

He said it was disturbing that a trip from Enugu to Onitsha, which is about 100 kilometres, would take four hours due to “numerous” security checkpoints used for extortion.

The Ohanaeze leader noted that operatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, FRSC personnel, Vehicle Inspection Officers, and vigilante operatives were behind the setting up of the excessive checkpoints in the region.

Background on Nnamdi Kanu

Mr Kanu was first arrested in 2015 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was granted bail but eventually fled Nigeria when soldiers attacked his home in Abia. He was later brought back to Nigeria by security operatives under controversial circumstances.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on 13 October 2022, held that the IPOB leader was extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and that the action was a flagrant violation of the country’s extradition treaty and also a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The court, therefore, struck out the terrorism charges filed against Mr Kanu by the Nigerian government and ordered his release from the SSS facility.

But the government refused to release the IPOB leader, insisting that he (Kanu) could be unavailable in subsequent court proceedings if released and that his release would cause insecurity in the South-east, where he comes from.

The government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, later appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained an order from the Supreme Court staying the execution of the court judgement.

Delivering judgement on the appeal on 15 December 2023, the Supreme Court reversed the acquittal granted to Mr Kanu by the lower court and consequently ordered the continuation of his trial at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Several Igbo leaders, including governors and past president-generals of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have separately and repeatedly appealed to the Nigerian government to release Mr Kanu, even if it is through a political solution. However, the government has continued to ignore the requests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

