The police command in Edo State has arrested two men for allegedly staging a kidnapping incident to extort N4 million from the family of one of the suspects.

The command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Benin.

Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, identified the suspects as Lucky Alabi, 48, and Taiye Enahoro, 37, both of Uneme Akpama Community in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

She said operatives of the Igarra Police Division arrested the suspects on 26 June following intelligence-led investigations.

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According to her, preliminary investigation revealed that the alleged criminal plot was executed on 23 June.

She alleged that Mr Enahoro made several telephone calls to relatives of Mr Alabi, falsely claiming that Mr Alabi had been kidnapped and demanding a ransom of N4 million for his release.

“Acting on credible intelligence and through diligent investigative efforts, police operatives uncovered the deception and successfully arrested both suspects,” she said.

Ms Ikoedem added that both suspects had confessed to their roles in the alleged self-kidnap.

She said they would be charged to court after investigations.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, warned members of the public against criminal deception, including staging kidnappings to extort money from unsuspecting relatives.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring all persons involved in criminal acts are brought to justice,” she quoted the police commissioner as saying.

She added that the police chief also urged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.

(NAN)