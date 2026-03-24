The Vice-Chancellor, University of Calabar (UniCal), Offiong Offiong, has unveiled plans to curb child mortality in host communities through the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiative.

Mr Offiong, a professor, made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the palace of Calabar South’s Paramount Ruler, Nyong Effiom Okon Etim Ewa I, on Tuesday.

He pledged stronger engagement with host communities to promote development, cooperation, and shared benefits between the university and its immediate environment.

The vice-chancellor also highlighted ongoing expansion at the university’s medical centre to improve healthcare access for surrounding communities.

He said the palace would be linked to CHAMPS, an international programme based at the university that addresses child mortality and related health challenges.

Mr Offiong said the visit also aimed to express appreciation to the paramount ruler and to formally invite him to the university’s forthcoming 38th convocation ceremony.

“My administration will integrate host communities into the university’s affairs and urge Calabar South residents to leverage emerging opportunities,” he said.

He commended the paramount ruler’s wisdom and support, noting that it had helped him navigate challenging moments during his tenure.

Responding, the traditional ruler described the visit as historic, special, and heart-warming, reflecting growing ties between the palace and the university.

He expressed confidence in Mr Offiong’s leadership and urged his administration to promote inclusivity, unity, and sustained community engagement.

“I assure you of this palace’s continued support and pray for wisdom, peace, and a successful tenure as you serve your institution,” the traditional ruler said.

(NAN)