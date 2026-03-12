Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has charged the newly appointed commissioners in the state to give their best service to the people of Rivers.

Mr Fubara gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the first batch of five commissioners in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the commissioners had already demonstrated their readiness for the task ahead, having successfully passed what he described as one of the most rigorous screening exercises conducted by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to him, the lawmakers had clearly outlined the responsibilities and expectations of the commissioners during the screening process.

“I believe that going through one of the most rigorous screenings is enough to say that those of you who succeeded are fit and ready to deliver to our dear state.

“So, there is no further charge. The screening was the charge. I wish you the best, as I expect nothing less than the best from you,” he said.

The five commissioners sworn in are Tonye Bellgam, Temple Nwofor, Peters Nwagor, Lekue Kenneth, and Amairigha Edward Hart.

The Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office were administered by David Ihua-Maduenyi, chief registrar of the High Court of Rivers State.

The new commissioners were not assigned ministries as of 11 March.

(NAN)