The family of renowned Nigerian evangelist, Uma Ukpai, has announced the burial arrangements for the late preacher, revered as one of the fathers of Pentecostalism in Nigeria.

The programme of events was released in a post on the late evangelist’s official Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, activities will begin on 8 March with the opening of the mourning house at his residence in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A medical welfare and outreach programme will be held on 14 March at Nkek Village in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

On 18 March, a Service of Honour will take place at 4 p.m. at the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association on Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom State Government is scheduled to hold a commendation service in honour of the late cleric on 20 March at 4 p.m. at the International Worship Centre, Uyo.

Further activities will shift to Abia State, where another medical welfare and outreach programme will be held on 24 March at Asaga, Ohafia, his hometown.

A state burial ceremony will take place on 26 March by 6 a.m. at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, while a service of songs of tribute will be held later the same day by 6 p.m. at Asaga, Ohafia.

The interment service is scheduled for 27 March at 10 a.m. at Asaga, Ohafia.

Mr Ukpai, founder and president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association based in Uyo, died on 6 October 2025 at the age of 80.

Widely respected for his fiery evangelism and large crusades across Nigeria and beyond, he dedicated over six decades to preaching, humanitarian outreach and promoting unity within the Christian community.