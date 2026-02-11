There was tension in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Wednesday, morning when a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded within the state secretariat complex.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the explosion occurred at about 6 a.m.

The police spokesperson in Bayelsa State, Musa Mohammed, has confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Mr Mohammed, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Iyamah Edebor, immediately led the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit, and other Tactical Teams to the scene.

The police spokesperson said the EOD unit’s operatives, upon arrival, contained the situation.

He said the area was immediately cordoned off, and upon detailed search, one unexploded IED was identified by EOD operatives, which was “rendered safe.”

Mr Mohammed said no lives were lost, and no property was destroyed in the explosion.

He said a 60-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

“One Pentecost Elijah, M, 60-year-old from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

“He is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, and upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged in court,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Mohammed assured that the situation was now under control and that normalcy had been restored at the secretariat.

The Commissioner for Information in Bayelsa, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, told this newspaper by telephone on Wednesday evening that she was on “transit” and could not comment on the incident.