The Edo State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has announced a statewide withdrawal of medical services from Saturday, 10 January, following the abduction of two medical doctors.

The NMA cited the security concerns in the state as its reason.

Eustace Oseghale, the chairman of the association, disclosed the decision in a statement issued on Friday in Benin, describing it as a protest against the rising threats to healthcare workers across Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the kidnappings occurred on 1 and 2 January, heightening safety concerns among medical practitioners and prompting urgent calls for improved security statewide.

One of the abducted doctors, Babatunde Abu, was kidnapped in Auchi, along with his younger brother, Abu Tahir. The abductors reportedly demanded a N100 million ransom.

The kidnappers later killed the younger brother of the medical doctor and left his body by a riverbank.

Mr Oseghale said the withdrawal of medical services in the state underscored doctors’ vulnerability and the urgent need for decisive action to secure their colleagues’ release, prevent recurrence, and restore confidence in healthcare delivery across the state system.

He demanded immediate release of the abducted doctors, improved security for residents, and sustained engagement between the Edo State Government and the association on addressing security challenges affecting healthcare delivery statewide.

The NMA chairman warned that services would remain suspended until the demands were met, stressing that a safe working environment was non-negotiable.

“We will continue to withhold services until our colleagues are released and adequate security measures are implemented.

“We urge a swift resolution and expect security agencies to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves,” Mr Oseghale said.