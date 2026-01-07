The National Director of Information for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim, has asked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to stop meddling in the party’s affairs.

Mr Ibrahim, who spoke when he appeared as a guest on a Trust TV News programme on Wednesday, threatened that he would “cut off” Mr Wike’s “wings” if the FCT minister does not stop meddling into the APC affairs.

The APC chieftain claimed Mr Wike was “mixing right and wrong” and does not know what it means to be called a “busybody” in law.

“He’s a lawyer, and anybody who meddles in affairs that don’t belong to him is a busybody,” the APC chieftain argued.

‘He is not our member, he has no right’

Mr Ibrahim stressed that as far as membership of the party is concerned, Mr Wike is not a member of the APC and that the FCT minister has no right to interfere in the affairs of the party.

“And if you meddle in affairs that are not within the purview of your rights, you have to get your wings cut to size. And Wike has attempted to interfere in the affairs of the APC, and his wings will be cut unless he decides to do the right thing,” he said.

The APC chieftain said the right thing for the FCT minister to do is to resign from the membership of the PDP and join the APC.

“You cannot say you think he (Mr Wike) belongs to the APC. You can guess that he belongs to the PDP. It is for the PDP now to say whether he is a legitimate or rightful member of the party or not.

“As far as PDP is concerned, I don’t even know which one is the rightful or legitimate PDP,” he said.

“So, I don’t know which faction said he is not their member. But wherever it is, Wike does not belong to the APC where I belong. And if he interferes in the affairs of the APC, he is a busybody.”

Mr Wike was among the people expelled by a faction of the PDP over anti-party activities in November 2025.

‘His support for President Tinubu does not make him our member’

Mr Ibrahim said he appreciates Mr Wike’s support for President Bola Tinubu, but argued that that does not give the minister the power to interfere in the affairs of the APC.

“Since the president is a member of our party, by extension, our party is a beneficiary of Wike’s support for the president. But that does not give him the power to interfere with the affairs of the APC,” he said.

The APC chieftain argued that Mr Wike is only working for Mr Tinubu, not the APC.

He stressed that until the FCT minister declares support for the APC, he will not make inputs in the party’s affairs.

“He (Wike) is working for the success of the president. And there is a difference between the president, the presidency, and the party where the president belongs,“ Mr Ibrahim said.

The politician emphasised that Governor Sliminalayi Fubara is the APC leader in Rivers State.

Background

Mr Ibrahim’s comments followed a recent warning by the FCT minister to the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, to steer clear of Rivers State politics.

Mr Wike’s warning was in response to Mr Basiru’s criticism of Victor Giadom, the APC national vice chairperson (South-South), who described Governor Fubara as “so-called governor.”

In response, Mr Basiru called on Mr Wike to resign as the FCT minister.

Meanwhile, there has been political tension in Rivers State due to intense exchanges between Messrs Fubara and Wike in recent times.

The relationship between Messrs Fubara and Wike appears to have broken down after the FCT minister accused the governor of reneging on the terms of the peace deal brokered between them by President Bola Tinubu in June last year.

Previously, a political crisis in Rivers, triggered by the feud between Governor Fubara and Mr Wike, resulted in the declaration of emergency rule in the state by President Tinubu in March 2025.

Mr Fubara, who was suspended by Mr Tinubu for six months alongside all elected officials in the state, only returned to office in September of that year after the president declared an end to the emergency rule.

This was after President Tinubu brokered a second peace deal in June between Messrs Fubara and Wike alongside their supporters.