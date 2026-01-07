The Cross River Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS) has announced the implementation of the Tax Reform Act, effective January 1, aimed at improving tax administration and service delivery.

Its Executive Chairperson, Edwin Okon, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Calabar.

Mr Okon said the reforms will harmonise taxes and levies, reduce multiple taxation, strengthen accountability, and end cash collections for government revenues in the state.

He urged taxpayers to make payments only through approved digital platforms or bank deposits into designated government revenue accounts.

“Taxpayers are warned against paying cash or transferring funds into personal or corporate accounts of revenue agents, consultants or tax officials.

“All revenue consultants are to suspend issuance of new tax assessments, pending further directives, in compliance with the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025,” he said.

Speaking further, he noted that the reforms were not intended to introduce punitive taxation, urging taxpayers to approach the changes with open and unbiased minds.

According to him, support channels, workshops and digital resources have been established to guide taxpayers through the transition.

He added that the reforms would strengthen transparency and help build a more sustainable and prosperous state.

(NAN)