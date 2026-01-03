The Police Command in Bayelsa State on Friday welcomed a new Commissioner of Police, Daniel Iyamah, who takes over from Francis Idu following his promotion to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Mr Iyamah noted that Bayelsa’s vast waterways, oil and gas installations, and vibrant youth population required policing strategies that were adaptive, inclusive, and responsive to both conventional and emerging security challenges.

He stressed that the security of lives, property, and critical assets remained the top priority of the Nigeria Police Force, adding that he had been fully briefed on prevailing challenges in the state.

Having served in Bayelsa previously as deputy commissioner in the State Criminal Investigation Department and as deputy commissioner of police, Mr Iyamah said he was aware of existing security issues and would improve the current architecture “decisively”.

The new police commissioner emphasised that the command had adopted a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of violence and organised crime, including kidnapping, armed robbery, sea piracy, and illegal possession of firearms.

He added that police officers had been directed to tackle pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, illegal refining, and other acts of economic sabotage firmly and decisively.

Mr Iyamah said preventive measures would be applied to control inter-communal tensions, youth-related disturbances, and election-related conflicts while maintaining peace and security across the state.

He called on Bayelsa residents to support the police by providing timely and credible information, cooperating with officers, and promoting peace in their communities.

The outgoing police commissioner, now AIG, Mr Idu, urged officers to work with the new commissioner to ensure success, emphasising cooperation with sister agencies for the safety and security of Bayelsa and its environs.

