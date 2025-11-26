Prices of food items may have dropped, but buyers and vendors at various markets in Edo, Delta and Bayelsa have differed on their sustainability.

Besides the drop in rice prices, some believe the decline in other commodities may be due to the current harvest season.

They argued that it is too early to ascertain whether low prices are due to government policy and decreasing inflation until the outcome of prices in the off-season.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the price of rice has dropped significantly, while the price of beans has also decreased. However, wheat-based products, meat, fish, and eggs remain relatively expensive.

The prices of fruits like apples and oranges have long made them beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

Prices of food items in Edo

In Benin, the prices of onions and peppers have become relatively affordable, as 15 to 20 balls of onions sell for N500, while a bag of peppers costs between N7,000 and N10,000.

The price of Irish and sweet potatoes is also low, as 10 big sweet potatoes go for as low as N1,500, compared to N3,000 it sold for six months ago.

The price of yams has also dropped by about 30 per cent, but the “issue” with most yams in the market is worrisome.

According to Kabiru Musa, a yam seller at Aduwawa Market in Benin, the wrong application of soil fertiliser for yams and other crops has become a major problem for the end user.

Mr Musa said that what baffles vendors is that most of the yams are smooth on the surface but have poor quality inside, and the same applies to some fruits.

However, the prices of wheat-based products, meat, fish, and eggs have remained high, making it difficult for many households to afford.

According to Frances Okoro, a rice vendor at Oba Market, Benin, the price of rice dropped drastically, with a bag now selling between N45,000 and N70,000, depending on the make, from N120,000 per bag in 2024.

“It’s a welcome development for many households,” Mrs Okoro said.

On the other hand, Bright Okiamho, a wheat dealer at Eki-Osa, lamented the high cost of wheat-based products.

“Bread and pasta are very expensive now. Many people can’t afford them,” he said.

On her part, Blessing Erameh, a dealer on fruits and vegetables, said, “Apples and oranges are very expensive.

“A mature ball of apples goes for between N400 and N500, while three or four balls of oranges go for N500.

“You can get 15 to 20 balls of onions for N500, and a bag of pepper that used to sell for between N50,000 and N60,000 for between N7,000 and N10,000,” Mrs Erameh said.

Bernard Okpara, a vegetable vendor, said, “Okro is very cheap now. N500 worth of okro can make soup for a family of five, whereas in the past, you would need up to N2,000 worth of okro to make soup for the same family size.”

According to a resident, Esosa Odeh, protein sources like meat, fish, and eggs remained high, while the price of beans is dropping.

Mr Odeh said that the prices of fish and meat have been increasing.

“A N3,000 worth of beef is not more than six or seven pieces, while a moderate-sized fish sells for between N2,500 and N3,000.

“The fluctuating prices of the items is affecting household budgets, making it difficult for residents to plan their meals.

Governor Monday Okpebholo said that the fluctuating and fall in the prices of staple food items was largely due to government policy.

The governor said that prices of staple foods would soon be stable as the government at various levels tackles inflation.

The situation in Delta

In Delta, at the popular Ogbe-ogonogo Modern Market in Asaba and its environs, the price of 50kg of Nigerian and foreign rice has dropped by 30.7 per cent.

A bag of silver bridge, optimum brands of rice, now sells for N65,000 as against N85,000 in 2024.

A rice seller, Alameda Shehu, said that a 50 kg bag of rice, which was earlier sold for N85,000, now sells for N65,000.

The price of the Mango brand of rice now sells for N70,000, as opposed to N110,000 in the previous year.

The dealers say the fall in price of other food items affected the price of beans, as 100kg bag of iron beans now sells for N110,000 as against N200,000 and N220,000 in Infant Jesus market.

Mr Shehu said that there is a drop in the price of white and brown beans, as a bag of the commodity now sells for N110,000 instead of N200,000.

According to the NAN survey, the price of onions has plummeted, as a 100kg bag of onions now sells for N85,000, down from N180,000 in 2024 in Asaba.

The price of yams also recorded a slight reduction. A medium-size tuber of yam previously sold for between N3,000 and N4,000 now goes for between N2,000 and N2,500, depending on the buyer’s bargaining power.

A buyer at the Ogbe Ogonogo Market expressed joy over the low price of food items.

According to a resident, Nelly Davis, “We are happy with the current cost of rice, we pray that the prices should further reduce.

“This will enable us take care of our families.”

The survey in Asaba showed that a five litre of kings vegetable oil remained stable and sells for N13,500, while four litres of palm oil goes for N12,000.

However, the price of fresh tomatoes and peppers are on the increase as a large basket of the commodities now sells for NN35,000 as against N15,000 in the previous year.

The vendors said that the increase in the prices of the products was primarily due to their seasons.

According to some vendors at Ogbe Ogonogo Market, tomatoes, peppers and onions are always cheap during their harvest season but prices increase off-season because it becomes difficult to produce more due to poor irrigation systems.

Raymos Guanah, a rice farmer, attributed the crash in the prices of some food items to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Food Security initiatives.

Mr Guanah said prices of many food items would have been drastically lower if not for insecurity in some parts of the country, noted for farming.

Economist, others speak on food security in Bayelsa

In Bayelsa State, an economist and other stakeholders advocated for a sustained downward trend in food prices and long-term food security.

They said suggested a multifaceted approach focusing on food supply chain efficiency, increased agricultural productivity, and strategic government intervention as the solution.

Michael Jackson, a lecturer in the Department of Economics and Food Production, Niger Delta University, said while government’s action was crucial, individuals and businesses should contribute to supply efficiency and waste reduction.

Mr Jackson said, “Individuals and businesses can contribute to efficiency and waste reduction in Nigeria.

“For instance, planned meals, proper food storage, use of first-in, first-out system for pantry and fridge items, and creative uses for leftovers to minimize waste is critical.

“Support local producers, prioritise locally sourced foods to shorten the supply chain, reduce transportation costs, and support community resilience.

“Improve home storage, utilise proper storage techniques and modern packaging solutions to extend the shelf life of perishable goods and prevent spoilage.

“Governments must play a pivotal role in creating a stable and efficient food system,” he said.

Mr Jackson added that investing in agricultural infrastructure, improve rural roads, irrigation systems, and storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses and transport costs would help sustain a stable price.

He said the government should provide farmers with subsidies or provide more affordable access to essential farm inputs such as fertilisers, high-quality seeds, and modern technology to boost local production and reduce input costs.

According to him, the government should promote sustainable, climate-smart and environmentally friendly agricultural practices, such as crop diversification and regenerative agriculture, to build resilience against climate shocks and improve soil health.

“The government should enhance market monitoring and fair trade; establish systems to monitor pricing trends, prevent price gouging and hoarding, and ensure fair trading practices where smallholder farmers receive fair compensation for their produce.

“It should help in the integration of digital technologies and data analytics in agriculture and supply chains to optimise resource use, improve forecasting, and enhance transparency.

“It can implement more robust food assistance programmes, such as food stamps or school feeding initiatives to ensure vulnerable populations have access to affordable, nutritious food,” he said.

He urged the use of a combination of trade and storage policies to stabilise domestic prices, relying on flexible international trade to buffer against major supply shocks and avoid market imbalances caused by rigid price controls.

He suggested that combining individual responsibility with robust, long-term government strategies, food price reductions could be maintained for sustainable food security.

Alice Uchendu, a foodstuff Seller at Swali Market, Yenagoa, urged the government to encourage and train the youths on easy methods of farming, especially in most of the farming communities in the country.

According to the survey, prices of essential food items such as rice, beans, yam and cassava tubers, vegetables, among others, have crashed in most Bayelsa markets.

In parts of the markets in Bayelsa, a four-litre paint of rice, which sold for between N8,500 and N7, 000 in July now sells for between N6,500 and N5,000 at the different markets depending on the grade and brand.

Ebi Soribo, a foodstuff seller at Opolo Market, said that the reduction in prices of some food items was very significant as it had made it easier for average Nigerians to purchase food than before.

“The price of a bag of garri has dropped from about N70,000 to between N45,000 and N40,000, while a basket of fresh tomatoes fell from N90,000 to between N40,000 and N35,000. Basin of garri from N15,000 now sells for N7,500,” Mr Soribo said.

Majority of the traders attributed the price reductions primarily to the ongoing harvest season, which had increased the supply of agricultural produce.

On his part, Beke Sese, a professor and commissioner for agriculture in Bayelsa, said the state had taken a holistic review of the challenges facing the agriculture value chain and designed solutions to tackle them.

Mr Sese said that the Bayelsa government had collaboration with various partners and investors to boost rice and other produce in Bayelsa.

The commissioner said these efforts would further decrease food prices and increase supply chain.

“With our mechanised farming using the tractors we have, the enhanced supply will keep prices low,” Mr Sese said.