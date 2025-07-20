The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the composition of a caretaker committee to regain control of its political structure in the south-south states of Nigeria.

The decision was made during the NWC’s 602nd meeting. The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Mr Ologunagba noted that the caretaker committee was established in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and is expected to administer the party’s affairs in the South-south zone for an initial period of three months or until a new zonal executive is elected.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 602nd meeting, pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the composition of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the Party in the Zone.”

“The South South Zonal Caretaker Committee is to oversee the activities of the party in the zone for a period of three months or until when a new Zonal Executive is elected in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP,” he said.

Committee members

The committee will be chaired by PDP chieftain, Emma Ogidi, while Damiete Herbert-Mille will serve as secretary.

Other members are Nicholas Ayuwa, Godwin Akpan Udonta, Bekewei Ashanti, Idehen Ebomwonyi and Vivian Ahanmisi.

The NWC also called on party members in the zone to cooperate fully with the caretaker committee and remain committed to the unity and strength of the PDP.

“The NWC charges all members of the PDP in the South south Zone to be guided by this and continue to work together in the overall interest of the party in the zone. Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media and security agencies are hereby notified accordingly,” the statement said.

PDP’s declining influence in the region

The constitution of the committee comes at a time the PDP’s influence is diminishing in the South-south, a region that was once considered a stronghold of the party.

The South-south comprises six states: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers. Of these, Bayelsa is the only state currently under PDP control following the recent wave of defections.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Umo Eno, are among those who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The situation has left the PDP struggling to maintain a foothold in a region that historically played a crucial role in its electoral victories.

The move to set up a zonal caretaker committee should originally be a strategic attempt to rebuild its structure and reconnect with its base ahead of future elections.

This decision also aligns with recent remarks by the acting PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagun, who hinted that the party would soon set up a caretaker committee to reclaim its political relevance in Delta and other parts of the zone.

