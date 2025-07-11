A Nigerian official, Rachel Kufre Nse, has expressed joy that US President Donald Trump did not invite President Bola Tinubu to the White House like other African presidents invited by Mr Trump.
Ms Nse, a member of Nigeria’s North Central Development Commission, was reacting to Mr Trump’s “humiliating remarks” about Liberian President Joseph Boakai.
A strong supporter of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Ms Nse is from Akwa Ibom State.
Visit to the White House
On Wednesday, Mr Trump hosted presidents from five African countries at the White House.
Mr Trump invited the presidents of Senegal, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritania, as well as Mr Boakai of Liberia.
During the visit, the US president commented on Mr Boakai’s grasp of the English language.
“Such good English, it’s beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” Mr Trump asked Mr Boakai.
“Were you educated? Where? In Liberia?”
“Yes, Sir,” the Liberian president responded.
“That’s very interesting. Beautiful English too. I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well,” Mr Trump said.
Meanwhile, Liberia, out of the five, is the only country where English is the official language.
CNN reported that several Liberians voiced their offence over Mr Trump’s comments, given the US president’s past remarks on African countries.
“I felt insulted because our country is an English-speaking country,” Archie Harris, a Liberian youth advocate, told the TV station.
‘Thank God Trump didn’t invite Tinubu’
Reacting via a Facebook post on Thursday, Ms Nse appeared to celebrate that Mr Trump did not extend the invitation to Mr Tinubu, Nigeria’s president.
“Where are those who were clapping that DT (Donald Trump) intentionally ignored PBAT (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) by not extending the invite to him?” the official, who uploaded a video clip of the White House incident, wrote on Facebook.
“Thank God he (Tinubu) wasn’t among them (the five presidents) to witness first-hand the ‘derogatory’ question and answer session. That bullet was worth dodging,” she added, implying that Mr Tinubu might have faced a similar experience if he had been invited.
