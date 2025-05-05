A politician and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 House of Assembly election in Edo State, Valentine Oyemike, has filed a N1 billion human rights enforcement suit against a widow, Esther Osaghae, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Femi Adelogba.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/341/2025, was filed on 25 February 2025 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Oyemike accused the defendants of orchestrating the alleged illegal detention of two of his staff members, Tracy Owiku and Cyprian Saamoyal, in connection with the controversial death of the widow’s 33-year-old husband, Fidelis Osaghae.

He claimed that police officers dismissed an autopsy report suggesting suicide by chemical poisoning.

Controversial death

Mr Oyemkie is the proprietor of Valchi VFK Oriental Services Limited’s Auchi branch, Edo State, of which Mr Osaghae was the manager until his sudden death on 29 July 2024.

He was found unresponsive in the company’s office after reportedly returning from his home late at night. He was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

An initial autopsy conducted at Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi, indicated that he died of “asphyxiation, respiratory failure, and chemical (organophosphorus) poisoning,” suggesting suicide. The report was filed as part of court documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

However, the autopsy report has since been contested by the deceased’s widow, Mrs Osaghae, and civil society organisations, who argue that the report did not account for visible injuries on his body, including a broken head and scalp.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in 2024 that Mrs Osaghae, during a press conference organised by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), alleged that her husband’s death was suspicious and called for a more thorough investigation. His death also sparked widespread outrage from Nigerians who sought justice.

Mrs Osaghae also accused the Auchi Division of Edo State Police Command of poor handling of the matter, saying more than 10 days after the incident, the police had yet to make an arrest.

This led to a coalition of human rights groups, including AFF, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, and the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), petitioning the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

They demanded the release of a credible investigation report and called for an independent autopsy.

Alleged police harassment, detention

In the court document filed through a team of lawyers led by are Abdulkarim Maude, Mr Oyemike alleged that Mr Adelogba, who was later assigned to the case at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Abuja, conducted a biased investigation in favour of the widow.

He claimed that the officer intimidated staff into giving false statements and rejected the autopsy without due process.

He also alleged that the staff were detained for prolonged periods, despite health concerns and medical reports submitted on their behalf.

“The entire process of investigation conducted by the 3rd respondent (Mr Adelogba) is devoid of a fair hearing,” Mr Oyemike said in his affidavit filed in support of the suit, accusing Mr Adelogba of following up on the case “maliciously” to persecute his staff and to destroy his political career and business in Edo State.

“The act of the 3rd respondent towards me and my staff is a clear breach of our constitutional rights,” he added.

Demands

In the suit, Mr Oyemike is asking the court to declare that the arrest and detention of his staff by the ASP violated their fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution.

He is also seeking an order directing both the widow and Mr Adelogba to pay N1 billion as general damages for what they described as unlawful detention, harassment, intimidation, and reputational damage.

In addition, Mr Oyemike wants the court to compel the respondents to issue a public apology to be published in two national newspapers

He is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the widow and the police officer from further harassment.

As of the time of filing this report, the respondents have yet to file their defence.

