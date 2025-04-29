Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended the Executive Secretary of Edo Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Caulson Oahimire, over alleged financial infractions.
This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, on Tuesday in Benin.
The statement directed the most senior staff of the agency to take over pending the outcome of the investigation by a special committee.
“The Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Caulson Osoikhia Oahimire, over allegations of grave financial and official infractions.
|
“Consequently, most senior staff of the agency will act in functioning capacity pending the outcome of a special committee to be constituted by government to investigate the various allegations,” the statement read.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999