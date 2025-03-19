The Rivers State Government says it is surprised at the State of Emergency declared on the state by President Bola Tinubu as the state was being properly governed by the Siminalayi Fubara administration.

The state’s commissioner for information, Warisenibo Johnson, in a statement late on Tuesday, declared the stance of the state government.

“Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the state forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch,” Mr Johnson wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the state, a controversial decision that has raised concerns among many Nigerians. The president also suspended the governor, his deputy and the state’s lawmakers for six months. He also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the administrator of the oil-rich state for six months.

Mr Tinubu gave different reasons for his action including the political impasse in the state, the implications of a recent Supreme Court judgement and the wilful destruction of oil pipelines by militants allegedly sympathetic to Mr Fubara in his feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

In his statement, the Rivers commissioner questioned why Mr Tinubu suspended Mr Fubara from office but did not suspend Mr Wike, his minister of the federal capital. He said Mr Fubara tried to implement the Supreme Court judgement referenced by Mr Tinubu as well as other agreements reached on the political crises.

“Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the minister of FCT, frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult. That is why it is shocking that Mr President sacked the Governor and left his minister who is the principal actor.”

Read the commissioner’s full statement below.

HON. COMMISSIONER FOR INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS RIVERS STATE

Our dear Rivers People,

I address you today with a deep sense of responsibility and calm, as we navigate this unfortunate moment in our state’s political history.

Since our dear Governor assumed office as your Governor, all his actions and decisions have been guided by his constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty.

He prioritized the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear State.

Even in the face of the political impasse, he remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else.

This was why, immediately after Mr. President’s intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned on their own volition.

Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy.

These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State.

Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the minister of FCT, frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult. That is why it is shocking that Mr. president sacked the Governor and left his minister who is the principal actor.

Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people.

Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the State forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.

At this critical time, we urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.

God bless Rivers State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Signed:

Warisenibo Joe Johnson

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications

Rivers State

