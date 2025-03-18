Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the State Assembly for six months.
The president cited the prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich state as the reason for his action.
The feud between Mr Fubara and his successor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, triggered the political crises in the state.
In a nationwide broadcast, Mr Tinubu announced Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the state administrator following Mr Fubara’s removal.
|
Brief profile of Ibok-Ete Ibas
Mr Ibas, a retired vice admiral in the Nigerian Navy, hails from Cross River State in the south-south geopolitical zone.
Born on 27 September 1960, Mr Ibas was the Nigerian high commissioner to Ghana, according to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.
One of Nigeria’s most decorated military officers, Mr Ibas, is an alumnus of the Nigerian Defence Academy and has attended courses within and outside the country.
Before being appointed the Nigerian ambassador to Ghana, Mr Ibas was Nigeria’s chief of naval staff, the highest office in the country’s navy.
Mr Ibas joined the Nigerian military in 1979 and was commissioned as an officer in 1983.
The new Rivers administrator retired from the military in January 2021.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999