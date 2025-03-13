The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has said its operatives recovered a locally fabricated firearm and two live cartridges from a vehicle during a stop-and-search operation in the state.
Timfon John, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Uyo.
Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the incident occurred at the Ikot Ekpene Control Post when officers stopped a Mercedes Benz C300 with a customised plate number, FORBES JR, carrying three male occupants.
According to her, the three men hail from Itak and Ndiya villages in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.
“The stop-and-search strategy aims to curb crime and enhance public safety,” Ms John said, adding that the police are determined to rid Akwa Ibom of illegal firearms and criminals.
The police spokesperson stated that the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, has ordered an investigation into the matter.
She reassured the public of the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.
(NAN)
