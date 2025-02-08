The police in Edo State, south-south Nigeria, said they have rescued the Onogie of Udo-Eguare, a traditional ruler in Edo Central, who was kidnapped on 3 February.

The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Benin. He said the rescue operation took place on Friday at about 6:00 p.m.

He stated that the rescue was made possible through sustained police efforts, supported by the Edo State Government, vigilantes, hunters, and other well-meaning residents of the state.

Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, said the state Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, had vowed to rescue the kidnapped traditional ruler and that her team worked tirelessly to keep that promise.

He said the Command thanked the Edo State Government and attributed the success to the logistic support rendered by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

“The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the State for their support so far.

“The public is assured that the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken,” Mr Yamu said.

(NAN)

