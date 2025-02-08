The police in Edo State, south-south Nigeria, said they have rescued the Onogie of Udo-Eguare, a traditional ruler in Edo Central, who was kidnapped on 3 February.
The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Benin. He said the rescue operation took place on Friday at about 6:00 p.m.
He stated that the rescue was made possible through sustained police efforts, supported by the Edo State Government, vigilantes, hunters, and other well-meaning residents of the state.
Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, said the state Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, had vowed to rescue the kidnapped traditional ruler and that her team worked tirelessly to keep that promise.
|
He said the Command thanked the Edo State Government and attributed the success to the logistic support rendered by Governor Monday Okpebholo.
READ ALSO: Court jails medical doctor for N127 million fraud
“The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the State for their support so far.
“The public is assured that the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken,” Mr Yamu said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999