Abasifreke Joseph, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, kidnapped on 9 January along Enugu-Ezike Road on her way to Kogi State, says her abductors tortured and starved her of food.

The NYSC member, released on 13 January, gave the narration in Abak on Sunday, when the NYSC Coordinator in Akwa Ibom State, Sam Pepple, visited her.

She said, “I spent five days and five nights at the kidnappers’ den without water and food.”

The corps member said she and others were beaten and dispossessed of their mobile phones and other valuables.

“I was posted to Kogi for the NYSC programme. I reported at the orientation camp and was sworn in on 29 November 2024.

“I became sick while the orientation course was ongoing, so I got the permission and approval of the camp director to travel home for medical attention.

“I was returning to Kogi on 9 January (when) the incident happened at about 4.30 p.m. along Enugu-Ezike Road in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area (of Enugu State),” she said.

Abasifreke said that while on the journey, a motorcycle rider informed them of an armed robbery attack in front.

“Surprisingly, the driver of our bus did not listen. He kept going forward until we met the kidnappers.

“When they started shooting, our driver quickly came down from the vehicle, opened the door and asked us to run into the bush.

“It also surprised us that the kidnappers asked our driver to go unhurt. He was not taken hostage,” she said.

She expressed her appreciation to the NYSC authorities for their prompt response and solidarity during her ordeal.

NYSC speaks on incident

Earlier, Mr Pepple thanked God for sparing the corps member’s life and expressed the commitment of the NYSC towards the safety of members.

“As soon as we were informed of the incident, we acted to ensure her safe release. We are happy that she is back with her family.

“The NYSC is a responsible organisation. We ensure adequate care for our members. We treat corps members as our children, so NYSC knows what to do for her.

“I have seen her; she is in high spirits and in good condition, which is different from what is being reported on social media,” he said.

