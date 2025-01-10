The police in Edo State have detained three men for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old girl in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, disclosed this on Friday in Benin when the Administrator, Office of Edo First Lady Edesili Anani, visited him.

Mr Ozigi did not disclose the suspects’ identities and assured the administrator that the victim would get justice.

Mrs Anani commended the police for responding promptly and demanded justice for the minor.

She said the minor was allegedly gang-raped by five men on 24 December 2024 at Igiafodo Awuyemi in Okpella.

The administrator said she visited the victim at the Daisy Ehanire Danjuma Women Centre, Benin.

She vowed that the perpetrators must face the full wrath of the law by the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law of the state.

“The Edo State Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure these perpetrators are brought to book.

“Section 4 of the VAPP Law defines rape, while Section 5 outlines the punishment.

“Edo State has zero tolerance for any form of violence, and we are standing firmly with the victim,” she stated.

She condemned the perpetrators for reportedly filming and circulating the act on social media, adding that the evidence strengthened the case against them.

“The video footage makes it impossible for anyone to cover up this crime.

“The law will take its course, and these individuals will be dealt with decisively,” she said.

She also commended the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, Lukeman Akemokue, and his wife, Blessing, for swiftly bringing the case to light.

Mrs Anani lauded the decision that ensured the victim and her mother were relocated to Benin for safety and medical care due to threats against their lives.

“I really want to commend Your Highness. He did a fantastic job with his wife.

“It happened in his community, Okpella Kingdom. They didn’t hide it.

“He took it up immediately after he saw the videos.

“I want to say when things like this happen, speak out; speak out for somebody else because tomorrow it could be your own child,” she said.

On his part, the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for responding proactively.

He assured the governor of the community’s continued support for his administration.

(NAN)

