Determined to deliver the Bodo–Bonny road without delay, construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has continued work on the project despite the Yuletide season.

Workers of the company were seen maintaining the momentum of activities on the transformative construction project undeterred by the holiday period.

“For many, the opportunity to contribute to the development of their communities through this landmark infrastructure project is a source of pride and fulfillment,” a company official said.

The 37.9 km Bodo-Bonny road project, which connects Bodo in Gokana Local Government Area to Bonny Island both in Rivers State, stands as a beacon of hope for the operational communities.

Julius Berger’s workforce, comprising a significant number of indigenes, has been steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the project’s timely completion despite the challenging technical and logistical demands.

The construction of this critical infrastructure requires specialised techniques and construction methodologies, including extensive sand filling for soil stabilization, to ensure a suitable foundation for construction. The project also necessitates meticulous planning and coordination by the workforce and their supervisors, further underscoring the skill and precision involved in executing this project.

During the holiday season, workers were seen diligently engaged in important activities such as base course installation, and sand-cement stabilization at key sections, including Apha Creek Bridge and Opobo Channel Bridge. The sight of heavy equipment from leading manufacturers like Caterpillar and Volvo further revealed the scale and complexity of the project.

Speaking about the Bodo-Bonny road project, John Hart, a member of the construction team from Gokana, shared the pride he and his colleagues feel about the project,.

“This Bodo-Bonny road means everything to us. It connects our people to opportunities and development. For those of us working here, it’s more than a job, it’s our contribution to building a future for our communities. Even during the holidays, we’re happy to give our all.”

Appreciating the team’s dedication, the Project Manager, Tim Nippert, noted that, “Our workforce continues to exceed expectations. Working through the holidays and navigating the difficult terrain demonstrates their resolve and passion for delivering this project. Their ability to maintain steady progress under these conditions is truly remarkable.”

The Bodo-Bonny road project is a critical component of Nigeria’s infrastructure development agenda. Featuring a two-lane road with hard shoulders, 17 bridges spanning 3,200 meters, and reinforced concrete pavement on Bonny Island, it is designed to overcome environmental challenges while improving connectivity and stimulating socio-economic growth.

