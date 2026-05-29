The opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has nominated Aminu Abdulsalam, former deputy governor of Kano State, as its flagbearer for the 2027 governorship election.

​Mr Abdulsalam’s nomination followed his resignation as deputy over disagreement with Governor Abba Yusuf over the latter’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

Mr Abdussalam resigned in March, just weeks after the state House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against him.

His nomination followed a stakeholders’ meeting of the NDC, chaired by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso at his residence on Miller Road in Kano.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In a video broadcast posted on Facebook by his media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, on Friday morning, Mr Kwankwaso announced the development.

​He also unveiled Nasiru Gawuna, the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate for Kano State, as the senatorial candidate for the Kano Central District.

READ ALSO: NDC vows to ferret out APC moles in its fold

Mr Gawuna, who defected from the APC in March following months of protests over alleged marginalisation after his unsuccessful governorship bid, replaces the incumbent senator, Rufai Hanga.

​While the NDC had previously announced Kassim Batayya as its senatorial candidate for the Kano South District, the party has yet to name a candidate for the Kano North District.