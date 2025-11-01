Armed bandits have abducted the Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Bagudo, amid renewed attacks and kidnappings in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Mr Bagudo, 60, was seized on Friday night in his hometown, Bagudo, the headquarters of Bagudo Local Government Area, shortly after observing the Isha’i prayers.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, ambushed him around 8:20 p.m. and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A combined team of police tactical units, military personnel and local vigilantes has since been deployed to the area to search for the lawmaker and pursue the abductors.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its spokesperson, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, on Saturday.

“Upon receiving the unfortunate report, a combined team of police tactical units, military personnel and vigilantes were deployed to the area. They are currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests with a view to rescue the Honourable member unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the statement said.

Commissioner of Police Bello Sani assured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, while urging citizens to share credible intelligence to aid rescue efforts.

Earlier, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Nasir Idris, Ahmed Idris, confirmed the development, saying the governor had received preliminary information and was in contact with the state’s Director of Security.

He added that the state government was “on top of the situation” and would ensure the lawmaker’s safe release.

The abduction of the deputy Speaker adds to recent attacks in Kebbi and neighbouring North-west states, where armed groups continue to terrorise rural communities despite ongoing peace deal andthe security operations.