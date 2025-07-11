The International Horse Racing Derby kicked off on Wednesday in Kaduna, according to Abubakar Mustapha-Bida, National Coordinator of the Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria (HRFN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the epochal event, organised by the federation, is themed: ‘Hope Renewed Sahel Savannah Series 2025, Under Division System Race’.

Speaking to NAN on the sidelines of the second day of the race on Thursday, Mr Mustapha-Bida said that the event was in commemoration of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the ‘Sarkin Dawakin Nupe’, the federation organised the event in response to the good works President Tinubu has been doing for Nigeria in the past two years.

He said, “This is because of the trust we have in him and his administration, as Tinubu is doing a lot for the nation.

“We believe in his government, we know he means well for Nigeria, and he has done a lot to ensure that the Nigerian economy is back on track.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“He is also very supportive of the local production of horses in Nigeria.”

Mr Mustapha-Bida further added that Mr Tinubu has been very special about sports development, adding,” That’s why he created the National Sports Commission (NSC) as there is no Sports Ministry now.

“That has reduced the bureaucracy, and the Executive Chairman of the commission has excessive powers to ensure that sporting activities are greatly improved.”

He added that Kaduna was very special to the horse racing industry in the country.

Mr Mustapha-Bida said,” The history of horse racing cannot be complete without the mention of Kaduna.

“This is because it was in 1953 that the late Sardauna of blessed memory brought horse racing to Nigeria.

“That’s why the closing event for the season of horse racing is usually done in Kaduna to commemorate its starting in Nigeria.”

The HRFN national coordinator also said that there were seven races on the first day of the four-day sports meet, recalling that there were seven competitions for the season, including those in Bida, Yola, and Zaria, among others.

According to Mr Mustapha-Bida, the event has participants from Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

He stated that there were five categories of the race, with breeds of horses like the local breed, Sudan and Talon, among others.

READ ALSO: Many bandits killed in attempt to raid Kebbi community

Mr Mustapha-Bida expressed happiness that President Tinubu’s horse has maintained its lead in the past two years.

He said, “We are hopeful that it will still do so as it is its natural crown and it will maintain it during the grand finale on Saturday.”

Mr Mustapha-Bida stated that the grand finale is expected to be declared closed by President Tinubu.

“He will be assisted by esteemed guests like the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajuddeen Abbas, among other top-notch personalities from within and outside Nigeria.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

