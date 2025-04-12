The Nigerian Air Force College of Nursing Sciences (NAFCONS), Kaduna, has cautioned its sixth set of nursing students against mediocrity, stressing the need for high standards.

The Chief of Air Staff, Hasan Abubakar, issued the warning during Friday’s matriculation of 120 students for the 2025 academic session.

Mr Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Medical Services, Nigerian Air Force, Anthony Ekpe, said education is not only about gaining knowledge.

He said “Education is also about shaping your character and preparing you to meet the demands of the nursing profession.

“Gaining admission here is a major achievement. It reflects your determination, intelligence, and readiness for a profession that requires commitment and excellence.”

He highlighted NAFCONS’ unique blend of military and civilian students, all united by a common purpose: to serve humanity through the field of nursing.

“Regardless of your background, the expectations remain high. You are being prepared to hold lives in your hands – there’s no room for mediocrity,” he said.

Mr Abubakar urged students to embrace their responsibilities and contribute meaningfully to solving Nigeria’s healthcare challenges across urban and rural areas.

He highlighted the need to raise care standards everywhere – in military hospitals, rural clinics, and public health centres.

He said Nigeria needs nurses who are competent, ethical, adaptable, and resilient in addressing complex health issues nationwide.

He pointed out that the nursing sector in Nigeria is currently facing workforce shortages, limited resources, and growing emigration of skilled professionals.

“NAFCONS aims to produce not just skilled nurses, but leaders who drive change, offer solutions, and demonstrate compassion,” he said.

Mr Abubakar explained that students would be equipped with both clinical knowledge and a deep sense of service to society.

“The knowledge and values you acquire here will shape not only your careers, but also positively impact countless lives,” he noted.

He urged the students to remain disciplined, respectful, and focused on their purpose throughout their training journey at NAFCONS.

He also reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to supporting the students in achieving their educational and professional goals.

Mr Abubakar expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his ongoing support of the Nigerian Air Force and its initiatives.

“We remain committed to doing our best in securing our nation and building capable healthcare professionals,” he said.

Earlier, NAFCONS Commandant, Squadron Leader Boyi Elisha, described the matriculation as a major milestone in the students’ academic journey.

Mr Elisha reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to training highly competent nurses and urged the students to use every opportunity to excel.

He also encouraged them to remain disciplined, work hard, and adhere to the values and code of conduct of the college.

(NAN)

