The Federal High Court has sentenced a popular Kano make-up artist, Abdullahi Huseini, also known as Amuscap, to six months imprisonment for spraying and mutilating the Naira at his wedding.

The judge, S.M. Shuaibu, found Mr Huseini guilty of a one-count charge of Naira abuse, an offence punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

According to the charge, the incident occurred last December at a commercial event centre in Kano, Mr Huseini was caught on camera spraying N100,000 in N1000 notes while dancing at his wedding.

“That you, Abdullahi Musa Huseini, on the 6th day of December, 2024, at Ali Jita Event Centre, Kano, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) in 1000 notes denomination issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying in the said occasion,” the charge read.

The prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed, presented facts of the case along with supporting evidence, which led the judge to convict Mr Huseini.

In his ruling, the judge said: “The accused is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment without an option of fine, having been found guilty as charged.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested the make-up artist after receiving a report about his actions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The EFCC said its investigation confirmed that Mr Huseini deliberately defaced the Nigerian currency in defiance of warnings and ongoing public awareness campaigns against the practice.

The EFCC has repeatedly cautioned Nigerians against spraying or mishandling the Naira at events, describing such acts as economic sabotage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

