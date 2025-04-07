Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kano has convicted and sentenced a Make-up Artist, Abdullahi Musa Huseini (a.k.a Amuscap) to six months imprisonment for Naira abuse.
He was jailed after pleading guilty to one-count charge bordering on abuse and mutilation of the Naira.
The charge reads: “That you, Abdullahi Musa Huseini, on the 6th day of December, 2024, at Ali Jita Event Centre, Kano, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) in 1000 notes denomination issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007″.
Upon arraignment, Huseini pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed, to present the facts of the case and tender evidence before the court.
|
Delivering judgment, Justice Shuaibu found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to six months imprisonment without an option of fine.
The convict was arrested following credible intelligence on his involvement in the deliberate mutilation of the Nigerian currency by spraying it at his own wedding celebration. Investigations revealed that Huseini willfully defaced and abused the Naira notes in defiance of warning and campaigns against the practice by the EFCC.
Dele Oyewale
Head, Media & Publicity
April 7, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999