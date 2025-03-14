The Jigawa government has approved a N1.8 billion loan for the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to settle dues for the intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, on Thursday in Dutse.

He said the State Executive Council (SEC) approved the funds in line with the requirements of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to fast track the commencement of the 2025 Hajj Operation and transportation of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The commissioner said the council also approved N608 million for the construction of a workshop at the Centre of Excellence on Technical and Vocational Studies in Garki Local Government Area of the state.

He said the centre would train students in skills, to drive and expand access to vocational education in the state.

(NAN)

