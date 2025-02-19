Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has advised the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Moshood Jimoh, to exercise high professionalism in discharging his duties.
Mr Kpotun-Idris gave the advice while felicitating with Mr Jimoh on his appointment with the incumbent Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Bida on Wednesday.
The ex-police chief enjoined Mr Jimoh not to disappoint the Police Service Commission and his bosses. He expressed optimism that Mr Jimoh’s leadership would enhance law enforcement strategies and improve public trust in the police.
Mr Kpotun-Idris urged Mr Jimoh to bring his wealth of experience to take the Lagos command to greater heights.
Mr Kpotun-Idris described the new police commissioner’s role as a recognition of his dedication to the Nigeria Police Force.
He recalled that Mr Jimoh had diligently held reputable positions, including the Commissioner of Police Communications Operations, Force Headquarters, Force Public Relations Officer, and CP Eastern Port, Rivers State.
“CP Jimoh’s extensive background in communications, administration, and public relations, combined with his operational expertise, makes him uniquely qualified to head the Lagos command.”
According to former IGP, Mr Jimoh’s training in counterterrorism, maritime security, and crisis management, locally and internationally, demonstrates his competence.
“His impressive credentials, including his tenure as Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Investigation, prove his competency in ensuring peaceful coexistence amongst the people of Lagos State and, indeed, Nigerians.
“I wish him all the best in his new role, and I’m confident that he will work tirelessly to maintain law and order in Lagos State.
“CP Jimoh’s experience and expertise can bring about positive changes to Lagos State’s security and policing,” Kpotun-Idris said.
The 19th IGP also recalled that Mr Jimoh served the nation meritoriously as the Force PRO when he held sway as the IG.
“While again congratulating him, I am truly confident that Mr Jimoh will take the Lagos State Command to an enviable level.
“I’m optimistic that CP Jimoh will use his experience and expertise to strengthen security efforts in Lagos State by ensuring a safer and more peaceful environment for all residents,” he said.
Mr Kpotun-Idris also prayed the Almighty Allah to guide Mr Jimoh in fostering unity between law enforcement agencies and the public.
He also prayed to the Almighty to grant Mr Jimoh more wisdom, strength, and guidance in his duties to give Lagos residents the much-needed peace and crime-free environment.
