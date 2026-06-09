A 14-year-old student, Yahaya Tafida, was fatally struck by lightning during a rainstorm in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

Family sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Monday while the teenager was playing football with friends at the Government Girls’ Day Secondary School field in Lapai.

Eyewitnesses said the rainfall was accompanied by strong winds, forcing those at the field to seek shelter.

According to accounts from the scene, Master Yahaya reportedly ran under a tree to escape the downpour when lightning struck, killing him instantly.

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The deceased was a student of Police Secondary School, Minna.

The incident has thrown the community into mourning, with residents expressing shock over the tragic loss of the young student.

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Lightning strikes, though relatively uncommon, have in recent years claimed lives in Nigeria during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

Meteorological experts often advise residents to avoid taking shelter under trees or remaining in open fields during storms to avoid the risk of lightning strikes.

The remains of Master Yahaya were reportedly buried in accordance with Islamic rites.