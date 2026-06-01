The police Command are investigating a violent reprisal attack in Ilesha-Baruba, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, in which a mob allegedly killed two men and razed about 10 buildings belonging to members of the Fulani community following the death of an Islamic cleric.

The police spokesperson in the state, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, describing the violence as criminal and a threat to public peace.

According to the police, the unrest followed a confrontation on 30 May between an Islamic scholar, Mohammed Ilyasu, and an unidentified Fulani man.

“Investigations revealed that on 30/05/2026, a violent confrontation occurred between one Mohammed Ilyasu and an unidentified Fulani man, during which both parties sustained severe machete injuries,” Ms Ejire-Adeyemi said.

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She said both men were taken to hospital for treatment, but Mr Ilyasu was pronounced dead on arrival, while the other man later died from injuries sustained during the clash.

The police said the situation escalated when angry youths reportedly stormed the hospital, seized the corpse of the deceased suspect and set it ablaze.

“Rather than allowing law enforcement agencies to carry out due process, some irate youths invaded the hospital, forcefully took custody of the corpse of the deceased suspect, and set it ablaze,” the statement said.

The mob was also accused of attacking another man who was reportedly passing through the area and burning him alive.

“In a further display of lawlessness, the mob allegedly attacked another man passing through the area and set him on fire,” the police added.

The violence later spread to parts of the community, where about 10 buildings belonging to Fulani residents, including the residence of the Ardo Fulani, Hassan, were reportedly set ablaze.

Security deployment

The police said officers, soldiers and other security personnel were deployed to the area immediately after the incident.

“Upon receipt of the report, a combined team of police personnel and military operatives was swiftly deployed to the affected area, successfully restoring normalcy and preventing further escalation of violence,” Ms Ejire-Adeyemi said.

She added that security presence had been reinforced in the community while surveillance and monitoring continued.

The Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, condemned the killings and destruction of property, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands.

“He emphasised that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands irrespective of the circumstances surrounding any incident,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Adekimi also directed a full investigation into the incident and ordered security agencies to identify and arrest those involved.

“The perpetrators will be identified, apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law,” the statement added.

Earlier reports

The latest violence follows reports that Mr Ilyasu died after sustaining severe injuries during an attack in Ilesha-Baruba on Saturday.

Residents had earlier told journalists that the cleric was allegedly attacked with a cutlass and rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Videos circulating on social media after the incident showed residents mourning the cleric while crowds gathered in different parts of the town.

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Community sources also alleged that one of the suspects linked to the attack was lynched by a mob shortly after the incident, while another suspect was arrested and a third reportedly escaped.

Mr Ilyasu was known across Baruten and neighbouring communities as an Islamic cleric whose activities and teachings attracted followers from different parts of the area.

Rising insecurity

The incident comes amid growing security concerns in parts of Kwara State, particularly in Baruten and Kaiama local government areas, where attacks by armed groups, kidnappings and communal tensions have intensified in recent months.

On 25 May, suspected bandits attacked Yashikira in Baruten Local Government Area, setting part of the Emir’s palace ablaze and abducting 10 persons, including members of the royal household.

The Kwara State Police Command said the attackers simultaneously targeted the Yashikira Police Divisional Headquarters and the palace in what it described as a coordinated operation.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported in May that suspected terrorists attacked a Police Mobile Force camp in Kaiama Local Government Area, killing officers and injuring others.

Several communities across Kwara North have experienced repeated attacks on farmers, travellers, traditional institutions and rural settlements since the beginning of the year.

The violence has prompted increased security deployments and meetings between Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and security chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, to discuss strategies for addressing emerging threats across the state.

Police authorities have appealed to residents of Ilesha-Baruba and surrounding communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.