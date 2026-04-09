The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Tanko Ishaya, has confirmed that two students of the institution were killed during the recent violence in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Mr Ishaya disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing in Jos, as the university provided an update on the impact of the unrest on its community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the violence began on 29 March when gunmen attacked Angwan Rukuba, a community that hosts many UNIJOS students and staff, killing several residents and injuring others.

Mr Ishaya identified the deceased students as Abel Gershon, a 300-level student of Building, and Adeyemo Temitope, a 500-level student of Quantity Surveying.

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“Abel Gershon was shot in the stomach on March 29 and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Jos University Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, he died on Sunday, April 5,” he said.

He added that Mr Temitope was killed days later under separate circumstances.

“Adeyemo Temitope left the campus alone on April 1 and encountered violence along Bauchi Road. He was shot and macheted to death by hoodlums,” the vice-chancellor said.

Mr Ishaya said four other students and one staff member were also injured in the attacks and are currently receiving treatment.

“So, we have a total of five members of the university community affected by this incident: four students and one staff member,” he said.

Impact on university community

The killings underscore the direct impact of the Plateau crisis on the University of Jos, which has been at the centre of recent developments due to its proximity to affected communities.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Angwan Rukuba attack on 29 March triggered a wave of violence, leading to the imposition of a 48-hour curfew in Jos North.

The unrest spread to other parts of the city after the curfew was relaxed on 1 April, prompting fears among residents and students.

The university later ordered the evacuation of students from hostels and postponed examinations amid security concerns.

Some state governments, including Bauchi and Benue, also evacuated their indigenes studying at UNIJOS following the attacks.

Resumption date unchanged

Despite the incidents, Mr Ishaya said the university would proceed with its academic calendar.

He confirmed that the institution would resume on 13 April as scheduled, noting that additional security measures had been put in place.

He also maintained that the university campuses were not directly attacked.

“The university is safe. None of our campuses has ever been attacked since the onset of crises in Plateau State,” he said.

The vice-chancellor appealed to parents and guardians to allow their wards return to campus.

He said students should come back to complete their first semester examinations and begin the second semester.